First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 171,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,460. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

