Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.600-6.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.65.

NYSE:DLR traded down $3.23 on Monday, hitting $143.77. 1,885,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,313. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average of $137.72. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

