Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 197,920 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,115,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 3.7% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $205,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,166,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,284,059. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $310.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

