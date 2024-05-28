Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

