Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.2% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,301. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

