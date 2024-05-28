United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) vs. SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Critical Survey

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.44, suggesting that its share price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SI-BONE and United American Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00 United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

SI-BONE presently has a consensus price target of $27.29, suggesting a potential upside of 101.37%. Given SI-BONE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

This table compares SI-BONE and United American Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $138.89 million 4.02 -$43.34 million ($1.09) -12.43 United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United American Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -29.93% -25.14% -18.77% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SI-BONE beats United American Healthcare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

