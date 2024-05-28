Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,298 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $66,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $1,804,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.51. 1,466,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,264. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 67.92%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

