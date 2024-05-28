Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 3,088 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Linde by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Linde by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $435.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.95 and its 200-day moving average is $428.98. The company has a market cap of $209.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.