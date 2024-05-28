Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $77.79. 2,949,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

