Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.35% of Mohawk Industries worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,543,000 after purchasing an additional 317,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,435,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,972,000 after buying an additional 103,813 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,059,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,691,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,958,000 after buying an additional 156,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,481,000 after buying an additional 65,934 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.43. The stock had a trading volume of 310,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,049. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.