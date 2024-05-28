Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,442 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $29,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 614,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,811. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

