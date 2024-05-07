First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,831 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $17,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.65. 1,278,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,618. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

