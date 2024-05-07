Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 124.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,583 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 210,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.15. The stock had a trading volume of 216,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,979. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

