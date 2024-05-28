Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,143 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,746,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,282,153. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

