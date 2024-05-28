Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 3,361 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,787. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

