Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 36,493 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 519,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $18,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,829,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $4,625,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $4,065,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 116,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,444 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.94. 736,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,217. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

