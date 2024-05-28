Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 10,644 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for 1.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Tractor Supply worth $66,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after buying an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $260,560,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after acquiring an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,272,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.46. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

