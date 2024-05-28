LimeWire Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $176.91 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $176.91 million and $4.67 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 726,378,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,935,389 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 726,378,601 with 286,689,389.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.6525606 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,154,557.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

