First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stake Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.48% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $16,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter.

FV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,554. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $57.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

