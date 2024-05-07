Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 38,297 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.23% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,017,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period.

BATS HYD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. 590,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

