O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 3.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.35% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $198,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,016.09. 348,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,092.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,020.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

