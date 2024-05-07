Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 6,991 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,898,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,586,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $185.11. 62,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,684. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.74. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $143.98 and a 52 week high of $187.68.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.