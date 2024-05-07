Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 8,911 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

XOM traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,394,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,695,932. The company has a market capitalization of $460.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.