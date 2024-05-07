Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of RxSight worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in RxSight in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,761.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 10,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $525,920.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,761.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,520 in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXST traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.84. 582,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,397. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXST. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

RxSight Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

