Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

