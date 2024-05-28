Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 83,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,882. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

