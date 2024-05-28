Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Purchases 942 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 14.7% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.41% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $30,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.56. 119,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.24. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.