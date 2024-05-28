Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA FREL traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.67. 139,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $915.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $27.06.
Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.
