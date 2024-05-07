iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,211,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $280,000.

IWC stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.73. The stock had a trading volume of 63,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,005. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $121.61. The company has a market capitalization of $882.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

