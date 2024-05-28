Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,261 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Solo Brands were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. 388,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,279. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59. Solo Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

