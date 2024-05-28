Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Raised by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 787,704 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.98. The stock had a trading volume of 132,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,809. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

