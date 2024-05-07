Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 153,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 319,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Defiance Silver Stock Up 17.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$60.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Defiance Silver

About Defiance Silver

In other Defiance Silver news, insider Breakaway Strategic Resources Segregated Portfolio sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.