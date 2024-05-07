BCK Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 201.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 228,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 453,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEXD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.44. 4,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,276. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

