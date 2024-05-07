Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 13,788 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $91,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,033 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after buying an additional 2,262,458 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,617. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

