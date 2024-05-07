BCK Capital Management LP Has $935,000 Position in Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG)

BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chenghe Acquisition I were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chenghe Acquisition I by 45.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 133,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LATG remained flat at $11.30 on Monday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.79 and a beta of -0.01. Chenghe Acquisition I Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Chenghe Acquisition I ( NASDAQ:LATG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

