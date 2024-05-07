Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 157,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 43,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,040,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

