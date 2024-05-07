iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.26

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.26 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 1305638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $890.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,346,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $247,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

