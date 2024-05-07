American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.64

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 308659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

American Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $134.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

