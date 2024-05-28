Head-To-Head Analysis: APA (NASDAQ:APA) vs. Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

APA has a beta of 3.29, meaning that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $8.19 billion 1.33 $2.86 billion $8.94 3.28 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares APA and Carbon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for APA and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 3 10 5 1 2.21 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

APA presently has a consensus price target of $41.90, suggesting a potential upside of 42.71%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 34.04% 45.32% 8.87% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Summary

APA beats Carbon Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally. APA Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

