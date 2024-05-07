31,220 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Stock Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AGYS
Agilysys Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.