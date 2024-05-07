31,220 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of AGYS stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $79.51. 126,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $91.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGYS

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.