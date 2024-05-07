Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.05% of FirstCash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 46.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 3.2% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $116.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average is $115.28. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.63.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $2,065,308.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,466,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,093,704.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,964 shares of company stock worth $36,502,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

