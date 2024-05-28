Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $1.37 Million in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,970,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.5 %

BHP Group stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

