Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,349,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $31.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $766.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,396,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,840. The firm has a market cap of $728.72 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.52.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

