Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0011 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $132,469.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,217.03 or 1.00015070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011669 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00112721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003690 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00115963 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $133,455.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

