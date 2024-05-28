Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $334,570 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,638,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

