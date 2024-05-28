Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after buying an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,227,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,852,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,379,000 after purchasing an additional 397,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

