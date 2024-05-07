Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,780,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total value of $974,125.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,775,413.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.44, for a total value of $974,125.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,775,413.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,345. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.97. 177,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,161. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.98 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

