Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.54. Valneva shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 1,038 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $522.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 59.48% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

