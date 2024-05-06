GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 931,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,419,315 shares.The stock last traded at $55.29 and had previously closed at $50.31.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,224,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

