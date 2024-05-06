U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,752,000 after buying an additional 53,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,126,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 800,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,236,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $256.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.81 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

